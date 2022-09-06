Duma Speaker says world grows tired of US and EU double standards

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The world is tired of Washington and Brussels’ double standards and their unequal terms of cooperation, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at the BRICS parliamentary forum on Tuesday

"The world grew tired of the double standards of Washington and Brussels, of their unequal, unfavorable conditions of cooperation in all spheres: economy, advanced technologies, security," he said.

The Duma speaker stressed that "by imposing illegal sanctions, Washington and its satellites themselves discredited the economic model that they imposed on other states and the whole world." "The restrictions against Russia not only boomeranged on the US and the EU, but also created threats of a food and energy crisis," he said.

According to Volodin, Washington tends to "decide on its own what to do and to whom, without taking into account the interests of other countries." "Let’s recall the recent provocative visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan or attempts to exclude Russia from international organizations. We condemn such approaches and believe that they only destroy peace and stability that has been achieved over decades," the politician stressed.

The eighth BRICS parliamentary forum is being held on Tuesday in a video-conference format. The first BRICS parliamentary forum was held in Moscow on June 8, 2015. It was the year of Russia's presidency in the organization. In 2022, the BRICS is chaired by China. The organization includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.