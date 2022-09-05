Stability in relations with US is one Russian embassy’s main tasks — ambassador Antonov

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. One of the main tasks of the Russian Embassy in the United States is to work for the stabilization of Russian-American relations. It is important to conduct a dialogue both with Washington officials and with the leaders of public opinion, Russia’s ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said in an interview the official daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta published on Monday.

"We believe that one of our main tasks at the moment is the stabilization of Russian-American relations. For this, we need to talk. Moreover, the dialogue is important not only with officials in Washington, but also with people whose comments and opinions the administration listens to," he said.

The Russian embassy, Antonov said, pays special attention to contacts with the local expert community, including those analysts who in the past took part in events on the platform of the Valdai discussion club. "The Russian embassy holds regular meetings with experts. We are invited to events organized by well-reputed non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including those held online. There have been some after the beginning of the special military operation," he said.

However, Antonov acknowledged that "given the growth of anti-Russian hysteria in American society, the conversation partners have become much more cautious."

"I would even say, more reserved and constrained," he remarked. "They don't want to be labeled pro-Kremlin propagandists and disinformers just for the wish to share their comments."