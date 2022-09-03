Intelligence chief Naryshkin says most thinking people find Russia on side of truth

VLADIMIR, September 3. /TASS/. The majority of thinking people the world over realize that it is Russia who is on the side of truth and is doing its best to thwart a global Nazi comeback, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Saturday.

"Most thinking people across the globe find it obvious that it is Russia who is on the side of truth, fighting aggression and doing its best to prevent a global Nazi comeback," he told An opening ceremony for the Victory Dictation 2022 international patriotic action in Vladimir.

"I am confident that the inevitable destruction of the hegemony of the West’s liberal-totalitarian regimes will also make the world a more open, honest and just place," he added.

While a range of Western countries have been aggressively ramping up their propaganda of neo-Nazi ideas, staging barbaric acts against Soviet war memorials and calling for ethnic purges, the Victory Dictation action is being seen as a truly civic movement aimed at fighting the dangerous manifestations of "historical amnesia," Naryshkin concluded.