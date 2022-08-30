Kaliningrad region governor proposes introducing duties on export of amber

KALININGRAD, August 30. /TASS/. Governor of the Kaliningrad region Anton Alikhanov believes that Russia should introduce duties on exports of amber from the country.

The region, which is Russia’s exclave on the Baltic Sea, accounts for about 90% of the world’s amber reserves.

"There are things that I think are right, but they cause controversy among the amber industry, and the plant, and processors. In my opinion, export duties on amber should be introduced, because in large Chinese market they have duties on finished products, and quite high, but there is no duty on the import of raw materials. They built this system - let's try to build it here," the governor said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

He added that the introduction of duties is necessary, as this will equalize the conditions for manufacturers of amber products in the domestic and foreign markets. The head of the region did not specify the amount of the possible fee.

Currently, there are no duties on the export of amber from Russia, which often makes it unprofitable to process it within the country, since it is more profitable to sell the mineral abroad.

The Kaliningrad amber plant is the only one in Russia and the world's largest industrial enterprise for the extraction of amber. The plant is located in the village of Yantarny, Kaliningrad region, where about 90% of the world's amber reserves are concentrated.