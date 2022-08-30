Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on his birthday by telephone. The two men also discussed the current agenda, including Ukraine, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"In a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated the president of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on his birthday," the news release reads. Earlier, Putin sent a message of congratulations. Lukashenko turned 68 on August 30.

"Some crucial issues on the bilateral agenda as well as the situation in Ukraine were discussed," the Kremlin said.