West seeking to split Russian society — Russian senior security official

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The West is seeking to radicalize the protest movement in Russia, split Russian society and shatter the situation in the country, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Grebenkin said in an interview with the Rossyiskaya Gazeta on Monday.

"We see that unfriendly countries continue their unprecedented sanction policy and disinformation campaign against out country. Amid the ‘anti-war’ rhetoric, Western special services and non-government organizations they control have intensified their anti-Russian efforts and are doing their utmost to radicalize the protest movement, to split Russian society and shatter the socio-political situation in general ahead of the voting day on September 11," he said.

He stressed that the political situation in Russia is stable and there are no grounds for imposing any emergency measures or any restrictions of electoral rights amid the special military operation.

In September 2022, fifteen Russian regions will elect their top officials, six regions and twelve administrative centers of Russian regions will elect their legislatures. Apart from that, elections to local self-governments will be held in a number of localities.