Crimea head says statements that Ukrainian forces are on offensive in south are false

SIMFEROPOL, August 29. /TASS/. Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov on Monday said statements that Ukrainian forces are on offensive in the south aren’t true and were produced by Ukrainian propaganda.

"Another falsehood by Ukrainian propaganda, which was readily picked up in the West: Ukrainian militants allegedly launched an offensive in the southern direction. This false story is similar to all the previous ones, just like the virtual ‘attacks’ on the Crimean bridge, which the armchair troops of the Kiev regime have carried out more than once," he wrote on Telegram.

The head of Crimea said the armed forces of Ukraine are suffering heavy losses in all areas. Kiev in these conditions, according to him, is engaged in creating illusions and the manufacturing false stories.

The situation on the line of contact in Donbass escalated on the morning of February 17. Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 announced the recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics. Treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin on February 24, in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics, made a decision to conduct a special military operation in Ukraine.