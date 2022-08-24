Russian diplomat slams Zelensky’s denial of Kiev’s involvement in journalist’s murder

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s denial of Kiev’s involvement in the murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina is "another link in the chain of lies," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik radio on Wednesday.

"Zelensky appeared in front of cameras once again, saying that they had nothing to do with it because she wasn’t a Ukrainian national, nor was she staying in Ukraine. <...> Well, it’s nothing new. Another link in the chain of lies. However, the West is ignoring that. Not because it can’t see it, but because the Kiev regime is doing exactly what Western guidelines say," she pointed out.

Zakharova noted that the Mirotvorets (or Peacemaker) website containing people’s personal data had been operating in Ukraine for years. "And now, as Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Mr Nebenzya said at a Security Council meeting and as he told reporters, Dasha’s page is marked as ‘eliminated’," the diplomat added.

Dugina, 29, was a media professional who particularly covered developments in Donbass. The journalist was killed in a car explosion in the Moscow Region on August 20. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on August 22 that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the FSB, it had been masterminded by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and executed by Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia following the crime.