Lavrov, Serbian interior minister to focus on Kosovo issue during Moscow talks

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to hold talks with Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin who will make a working visit to Moscow on Monday. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties plan to discuss Russian-Serbian cooperation and exchange views on pressing regional and international issues.

Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko pointed out that the Kosovo issue had dominated preparations for the meeting.

Tensions escalated dramatically in Kosovo and Metohija in late July after Kosovo police had closed a checkpoint on the administrative line with Serbia as part of preparations for the implementation of a ban on Serbian IDs and license plates. In response, Serbs living in the northern part of Kosovo came out to protest and blocked major roads. As a result of international efforts, Pristina decided to postpone the ban until September 1. The European Union brokered a meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti on August 18 but the talks did not lead to any results. Moscow, in turn, called on Pristina, the US and the EU to put an end to irresponsible provocations and ensure the rights of the Serb population.

The situation around Ukraine will be another issue on the agenda of the meeting between Lavrov and Vulin. Serbia has been facing constant pressure from the West who seeks to make Belgrade join sanctions on Russia. However, the Serbian authorities keep refusing to become part of the anti-Russian campaign.