MELITOPOL, August 12. /TASS/. Fragments of American GMLRS precision-guided rockets launched by the Ukrainian military towards the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) were found in Energodar where the facility is located, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the chief council of the Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration, said on Friday.

"This is yet another proof that Britain, the United States and Poland are assisting the Zelensky regime in attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP. Fragments of the American GMLRS precision-guided rocket launched by Zelensky’s militants against Energodar [have been found]," the official wrote on his Telegram channel, attaching a photo of the rocket fragments.

Rogov earlier said that the Ukrainian army’s 44th artillery brigade had shelled the Zaporozhye NPP on August 11. He specified that "they purposefully bombarded Nikopol from 152mm guns."

He also said that Ukraine had conducted all possible experiments at the Zaporozhye NPP over the past eight years.

The Zaporozhye NPP is under the control of the Russian army. Over the last few days, the Kiev regime has delivered several strikes against the station’s territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by Russian air defense systems. However, some rockets hit the NPP’s infrastructural facilities, including nuclear waste storage sites.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest in Europe. It consists of six power units and has a capacity of about 6,000 MW. It used to generate a quarter of all electric power in Ukraine.

Currently, the NPP operates at 70% capacity as the area of the Zaporozhye Region liberated from the Ukrainian army has a surplus of electricity power.