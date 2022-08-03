Myanmar leader suggests moving Russian embassy to Naypyidaw

NAYPYIDAW, August 3. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Myanmar may move from Yangon to the country’s new capital Naypyidaw, Myanmar leader Min Aung Hline suggested at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier in the meeting, Min Aung Hline suggested that Lavrov consider opening Myanmar consulates in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk. He also asked to consider opening a Russian consulate in the city of Mandalay.

"In our country, your embassy is in the city of Yangon, the former capital. We would like to suggest moving the embassy to Naypyidaw and in Mandalay, which is an ancient city in the heart of our country, to open a Russian consulate," Min Aung Hline said.

Mandalay is the second largest city in Myanmar with a population of over one million people and in the past, it was the capital of the Burmese Empire.

Until 2005, Yangon was the capital of the country. In 2005-2006, the capital was moved to the city of Naypyidaw, 320 km north of Yangon.