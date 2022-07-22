Russia appreciates that West stopped creating hurdles in grain issue — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia appreciates that Washington and Brussels stopped obstructing the path toward an agreement on grain, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"It is gratifying that Washington and Brussels have stopped obstructing the achievement of today's agreements. The signing of the Russia-UN memorandum again emphasizes the absolutely contrived nature of the attempts by the West to blame Russia for the problems with the supply of grain to world markets," the minister said in a statement, which was dedicated to the agreement on the shipments of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and promoting the Russian export of food and fertilizers.

Lavrov said the Russian delegation succeeded in making sure the agreement is "depoliticized."