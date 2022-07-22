Rostec analyzes performance of vehicles used during special military operation

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Rostec has revealed a collection of combat ground vehicles used in the special military operation in Ukraine. According to the state corporation, the analysis of the results of these vehicles’ use in the special military operation, the military’s feedback will help in the development of new future weapons, and in upgrading existing vehicles.

The company noted that the vehicles involved in the special military operation include the Terminator tank support vehicle, the T-90M main battle tank, the Iskander-M tactical missile system and the Pantsir-S1 air defense system.

"Rostec supplies a wide range of modern combat vehicles to the armed forces. For example, the Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems, the Zemledeliye remote mine-laying vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems. These vehicles have performed well during high-intensity conflicts. They displayed reliability and combat effectiveness. We thoroughly analyzed the results of their use and received feedback from the military. It will help us develop new future weapons and upgrade the existing vehicles. That said, the work is proceeding without interruptions," says Rostec weapons cluster industrial director Bekhan Ozdoyev.

The use of the Zemledeliye remote mine-laying system in Ukraine was reported on by Jane’s in April. This system was first unveiled during the 75th Great Patriotic War Victory Anniversary parade in Moscow. The system includes a launcher, loaded with fifty 122-mm rounds, charged with high-explosive anti-personnel or anti-tank mines, as well as a loading vehicle equipped with a crane.

The use of Terminator tank support vehicles, Iskander-M tactical missile systems and Pantsir-S air defense systems was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry.