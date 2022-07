MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has released Dmitry Rogozin from his position as head of the Roscosmos state space corporation, according to a decree published on the Kremlin website on Friday.

"Dmitry Rogozin is hereby released from his position as director general of the Roscosmos state space corporation. The decree comes into effect on the day of its signing," the document reads.

Rogozin, 58, led the corporation for a little over four years, since late May 2018.