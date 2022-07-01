UN to welcome possible P5 summit — secretary general’s office

UNITED NATIONS, July 1. /TASS/. The United Nations will welcome any talks within the five permanent members of its Security Council that would help ease tensions, United Nations Secretary General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"Obviously, I think for us any dialogue that would help lessen the tensions, <…> within the P5 is always welcome in whichever format they will choose," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier on Friday that Russia has not removed from the negotiating table President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to organize a summit of the five UNSC permanent members, and hopes to implement this idea when the West "comes to its senses."