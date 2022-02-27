If Kiev refuses to negotiate, it will be responsible for consequences - Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Russian delegation is ready to wait for Ukraine’s response relating to the negotiations until 15:00 Moscow Time, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, member of the Russian delegation Leonid Slutsky said on Sunday.

Slutsky noted that if Kiev refused to negotiate, it would be responsible for further events.

"The Russian delegation, led by Aide to the Russian President Vladimir Medinsky, is staying in Minsk and ready to wait for the Ukrainian side until 15.00 Moscow Time. It was Kiev that initiated [these talks]," the Russian lawmaker pointed out.

According to Slutsky, the Russian delegation expects that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s words "about the desire for peace are not vain." "If [Kiev] refuses <…>, the entire responsibility for the further developments will be on the Ukrainian leadership," the lawmaker said.

Moscow guaranteed and is ready to ensure the Ukrainian delegation’s security, according to Russian delegation chief Vladimir Medinsky.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus to negotiate with Ukraine. The delegation includes representatives of the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and other departments, including the presidential office. The meeting is scheduled in Gomel.