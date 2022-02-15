Shoigu visits Syria, discusses military cooperation, counterterrorism with President Assad

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited Damascus and discussed military-technical cooperation and counterterrorism with Syrian President Bashar Assad, The Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"Sergey Shoigu and Bashar Assad held a meeting to discuss various issues of military-technical cooperation between the countries as part of the joint fight against the remnants of international terrorists and certain aspects of Russian humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population suffering from the restrictive sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries," the statement said.

Shoigu is visiting Damascus at the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Defense Ministry.

"The head of the Russian Defense Ministry informed the president of Syria about Russian naval exercises in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea," the ministry said.