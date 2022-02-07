No major breakthrough in situation in Europe after Putin-Macron talks expected — Kremlin

"Of course, this issue is too complicated to expect some major changes after one meeting," the presidential spokesman noted.

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Moscow does not expect any major breakthrough in the situation around Ukraine following talks between Russian and French presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, that will take place on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"We are aware of this, and Macron also told Putin that [his visit was aimed] at addressing some ideas to find possible ways for reducing tensions in Europe, he was going to share these ideas with Putin," Peskov emphasized. "Let’s wait for the outcomes of today’s meeting and listen to how the presidents will assess them during the press conference," he stated.

As the Kremlin spokesman pointed out, "France is one of the leading European countries", and "Emmanuel Macron heads the state that chairs the EU." "This is very significant," Peskov said.

"This is a very important visit. Obviously, [the sides] will focus on the tensions in Europe amid the situation around Ukraine, touch upon the security guarantees and everything relating to these main issues," the Kremlin spokesman noted. He also recalled that the meeting was preceded by three phone conversations. "Hence, we are looking forward to a very substantive and lengthy discussion, extensive in terms of time and content," Peskov said.

As reported, the talks will likely kick off at about 17:00 Moscow Time and resume during one-to-one lunch.