Moscow, Beijing declare Russian-Chinese friendship has no limits, no ‘forbidden areas’

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. The friendship between Moscow and Beijing has no boundaries, and there aren’t any "forbidden areas" in their collaboration. Furthermore, the strengthening of bilateral strategic cooperation is not aimed at any third countries, the joint statement by the two countries on International Relations Entering a New Era and Sustainable Development says.

"Friendship between the two states has no limits, there are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation, strengthening of bilateral strategic cooperation is neither aimed against third countries nor affected by the changing international environment and circumstantial changes in third countries," the document reads.

Moscow and Beijing stressed that they "call for the establishment of a new kind of relationships between world powers on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation." "They reaffirm that the new inter-State relations between Russia and China are superior to political and military alliances of the Cold War era," the joint statement says.

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were held in Beijing, where the Russian leader arrived earlier on Friday. This is the first visit of the Russian President to China since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.