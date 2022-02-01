Lavrov, Blinken to discuss Russian reaction to US solutions on security — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his US counterpart Antony Blinken will discuss Moscow’s reaction to the US solutions on Russia’s proposals in the security sphere in a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS, noting that following the conversation, a commentary by Lavrov for the media is expected.

"The main subject [of the upcoming phone conversation between Lavrov and Blinken] is the reaction of the Russian side to the American solutions on Russia's proposals in the sphere of security guarantees. It is expected that following the phone conversation, Sergey Lavrov will comment on the situation in media outlets," the statement said.

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees that it was demanding from Washington and Brussels. The American side requested that the documents not be made public, yet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia considered to be critical, but did indicate directions for further negotiations. The document that the American side received from Russia on Monday was Moscow’s response to these counter-offers.