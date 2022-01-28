No grounds for Kazakhstan events to emerge in Russia, says Medvedev

GORKI, January 28. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev is confident that Russia has no factors that could enable a repetition of the events that had erupted in Kazakhstan in early January 2022.

"I think that we don’t have any factors for such events. First of all, because in general, the majority of our country’s citizens back the government’s and the president’s policy course, and this is also confirmed by the vote for the constitution, at the elections, and during the legislative elections," he said in an interview with Russian media, including TASS.

Additionally, in his opinion, Russia has "an effective state that is capable of responding to any manifestations of terrorist activity or any criminal encroachment in general."

That said, he noted that the events in Kazakhstan turned out to be a serious lesson. "Undoubtedly, this is a factor that has more than only internal Kazakh significance. This is also an issue of regional security. We cannot underestimate this since we are talking about a partner, an ally, a member of the Eurasian Union, a CSTO member, and simply a nation close to us that was almost steered along a different course," he pointed out.

According to Medvedev, the events "impact the overall regional security."