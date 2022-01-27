US can engage in talks on Ukraine as Washington ‘is already in the game’, says Medvedev

GORKI, January 27. /TASS/. The United States’ participation in talks on Ukraine is possible because Washington "is already in the game," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS.

"No one has ever objected to the United States’ participation. The Americans are already in the game, so to say. They are actively influencing the Ukrainians, actively trying to create problems for us. In this regard, it’s better to let them openly engage in talks and influence Ukraine through their channels. No one opposes the idea, everyone is all for it," Medvedev noted.

According to him, "the crucial thing is to make sure that the Minsk Agreements are implemented, this is where the main issue lies because verbally, everyone expresses commitment to these accords, even the Ukrainians are talking about it but they aren’t doing anything." Medvedev also pointed out that "under the Minsk Agreements, there is a group of countries, the so-called Normandy Four group, which is active."

When asked about the possibility of a direct clash between Russia and NATO in Ukraine, he said that "it would be the most dramatic, disastrous development." "I hope that it will never happen though some crazy hotheads in NATO countries and the United States are talking about it. However, I expect that it will never happen," he added.