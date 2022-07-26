Defense Ministry proposes to amend navigation rules in Northern Sea Route — report

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry proposed to introduce permission for foreign military ships to pass the Northern Sea Route, which has to be requested at least 90 days in advance, RBC reports citing a document.

A governmental commission have approved the amendments to the Federal Law "On territorial waters, territorial sea and the contiguous zone of the Russian Federation", proposed by the Defense Ministry. The current law is proposed to be amended with a clause that provides for a passage permission for foreign military and state ships through the Northern Sea Route without entering ports or naval bases, which must be requested at least 90 days in advance.

Currently, Russian navigation regulations in the Northern Sea Route only cover commercial ships, while military and other non-commercial foreign ships enjoying sovereign immunity are not covered by them.