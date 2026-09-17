Preparation of Akkuyu NPP Unit 1’s control system for pre-commissioning begins

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Preparations for pre-commissioning works have begun on the Automated Process Control System (APCS) at the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey, the press service of Akkuyu Nuclear (a Rosatom subsidiary) reported.

"Preparations have begun on the APCS at Unit 1 of the Akkuyu NPP (being built by Rosatom State Corporation in Turkey) for pre-commissioning activities, which precede the physical start-up," the report said.

The APCS systems allow the plant’s personnel to control all technological processes involved in electricity generation at the nuclear power plant.

The Akkuyu NPP is the first NPP being built in Turkey. The power plant will have four Russian-designed VVER generation 3+ reactors. Each reactor’s power output will be 1,200 MWt. The construction of the Akkuyu NPP is the first project in the global nuclear industry being implemented on the basis of the Build-Own-Operate organizational and economic model.