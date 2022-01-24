Russia not participating in intra-Afghan meeting in Norway, envoy says

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Moscow is not participating in the Oslo-hosted intra-Afghan talks, not even as an observer, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Monday.

"We aren’t participating," he said in response to a question.

A delegation of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), led by Foreign Minister of the Taliban-formed interim government Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in Oslo on Saturday night at the invitation of the Norwegian government. On January 23-25, the delegation is taking part in consultations with Afghan social and political activists, as well as with politicians from Norway and a number of other countries. According to media reports, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West arrived in Oslo on Monday.