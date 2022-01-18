Russian delegation to take part in PACE’s January session online — legislator

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will take part in the forthcoming PACE session by video link. The State Duma’s Deputy Speaker, Pyotr Tolstoy, will be nominated for the position of the Assembly’s vice-president, the delegation’s member, international affairs committee chairman Leonid Slutsky said.

"Russia’s delegation will participate in the forthcoming January session of the Assembly online. The corresponding decision was made by the State Duma’s Council on Monday," he said.

On Tuesday, there was the first meeting of the Russian delegation since the election of the 8th State Duma. At the meeting the delegation approved the nomination of Tolstoy for the position of the PACE’s vice-president, he added.

The PACE’s winter session will be held on January 24-28.