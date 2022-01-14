Armenia, Turkey agree to conduct depoliticized dialogue — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Armenia’s special representative for a dialogue with Turkey, Ruben Rubinyan, and his Turkish counterpart Serdar Kilic held negotiations in Moscow on Friday to agree to conduct a constructive and depoliticized dialogue in order to identify points of agreement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

"The two sides displayed the readiness to conduct a constructive and depoliticized dialogue in the spirit of openness and determination to achieve practical results, moving step by step from simple to complex matters. It was agreed to go ahead with the search for points of agreement, which would benefit the people of both countries and the region’s stability and economic prosperity," the statement reads.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko brokered the talks.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Russia’s diplomacy in 2021 that Russia welcomed the first meeting between the two sides in Moscow.

"Our role is to help establish a direct dialogue, and I hope it will be successful," he stressed.

While sharing a common border, Armenia and Turkey do not have diplomatic relations. In 2009, their foreign ministers met in Zurich to sign protocols on the establishment of diplomatic relations and on the principles of relations, but these documents were not ratified. On March 1, 2018 Armenia declared the protocols null and void.