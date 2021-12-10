Russia to draw up security guarantee offer by next strategic stability talks with US

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Moscow will draw up a comprehensive proposal on legal guarantees of security by the next round of its strategic stability dialogue with the US, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

"We will submit a comprehensive proposal on legal guarantees of security as part of the preparations for the next round of the Russian-US strategic stability dialogue. We will promote a substantive discussion of military aspects of ensuring security through the defense ministries together with the participation of the foreign policy departments of Russia and NATO countries," it said.

According to the ministry, Moscow insists on signing an agreement that would legally bind the United States and other NATO countries not to deploy offensive weapons systems posing a threat to Russia on the territories of neighboring countries.

Russia also insists NATO respond to its previous proposals on cooling down tensions in Europe. Moscow is still urging Washington to join Russia’s unilateral moratorium on the deployment of ground-based shorter-and intermediate-range missiles in Europe, and to agree on and introduce the necessary measures to verify compliance with mutual obligations, as stated in the report of the diplomatic agency.

"Russia will soon present drafts of international legal documents in these spheres to begin talks in the corresponding formats," the ministry said.

The Geneva-hosted summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in June yielded an agreement on the resumption of consultations regarding strategic stability. Since then, two rounds of contacts were held - one on June 28 and the other on September 30. The next round of consultations on strategic stability between Russia and the United States may be held in January 2022, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS earlier.