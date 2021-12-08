Kremlin unveils details on level of ties with Greece, Turkey

ATHENS, December 8. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rated Russia’s relations with Greece at 6 on a 10-point scale, while ties with Turkey were put at 7, the Greek TV Channel ANT1 reported on Wednesday.

According to the TV channel, Peskov touched upon Russian-Greek relations and expectations that arose from Putin’s imminent meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, privileged cooperation between Moscow and Ankara, the energy crisis, which is hammering all of Europe and which has resulted in a massive increase in natural gas prices, in addition to the issue of Ukraine, which is on everyone’s lips in the political arena.

The press secretary assessed Russian-Greek relations at 6 (on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being perfect), while the Russian-Turkish relationship was put at 7, the channel noted. However, Peskov added that there are serious opportunities to overcome lost positions and expand the fields of cooperation between the countries. He also spoke about the S-400 surface-to-air missile system which Russia had delivered to Turkey.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi on Wednesday. Earlier, the Kremlin’s press service reported that the entire spectrum of Russian-Greek ties was set to be discussed, namely along the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, in addition to sharing opinions on relevant issues related to the global and regional agenda.