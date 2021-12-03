Putin to hold face-to-face meetings with EAEU, CIS leaders by yearend, says Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold face-to-face meetings with leaders of EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) and CIS countries, particularly with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, by the end of the year, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

It is planned to hold a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via videoconference, which will finalize Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union, in December, Ushakov said, adding that the president also plans several face-to-face and telephone contacts.

"As for Lukashenko, he has announced it himself, and I can only confirm that such a contact is supposed. I can say that speaking about our EAEU and CIS allies, there are suggestions that President will meet with many of them, if not with them all, by yearend," Ushakov said.

When asked whether those meetings would be held online or face-to-face, he said: "We will try to organize them face-to-face." "We are working on meeting the New Year among friends," the Kremlin aide added.