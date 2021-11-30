Russia doesn’t want to build ‘fortress,’ seeks to boost economic sovereignty — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russia is seeking to boost its economic sovereignty rather than build an "economic fortress" and "live behind fortress walls," President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

He was responding to a comment by a representative of a London-based investment fund who said international investors, especially the ones investing in bonds, have taken to saying that Russia is a fortress among the developing nations.

"You said we created an economic fortress, and it’s good if they say so," he said at the VTB Capital’s investment conference titled Russia Calling. "But we don’t strive to build fortresses and live behind fortress walls."

"We are simply raising the level of our sovereignty, including in the economy, and we will, of course, continue to strive to do so," he went on to say. "And we will achieve this, among other things, due to cooperation and collaboration with our partners across the world."