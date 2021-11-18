Russian envoy notes positive developments on strategic stability between US, Russia

WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. A positive development is being observed in a dialogue on strategic stability between Moscow and Washington, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told journalists on Wednesday in response to a question by TASS.

Speaking of the implementation of agreements achieved at the Geneva summit, the envoy stressed: "Above all, there are positive developments in the sphere of strategic stability. Also, following the Geneva summit, a joint statement of presidents was approved that confirmed the adherence to the principle that there are no winners in a nuclear war and it never should be launched." "The document recorded an intention to begin focused and intensive bilateral dialogue in this sphere," the ambassador added.

According to the diplomat, "there were two rounds of consultations between the delegations of the two countries" led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. "Two working groups have been created: on the principles and tasks of the future control over armaments as well as on the potentials and actions capable of strategic effect," he explained. "The comprehensive nature of talks allows to discuss all the significant factors of strategic stability, both the traditional armaments and new technologies. We expect that the next plenary meeting will be held and work in expert groups will be launched in the near future," he added.