Russia calls on countries to create instrument to prevent arms race in outer space

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia thinks it necessary to waste no time and begin working on an international legal instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Unlike Washington, Russia has never committed to paper in its doctrines a goal of attaining military superiority in outer space. On the contrary, from the very beginning of the space exploration era, we have been sticking to the policy of preventing an arms race in outer space and using it for peaceful purposes. Bearing this in mind, we think it necessary to waste no time and begin work on an international legally binding instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space," she said.