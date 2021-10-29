Format of Putin’s speech at Glasgow Conference to be determined later — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The format of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow has not yet been determined, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We are still deciding on it, it is too early [to talk about it]," the Kremlin spokesman noted on Friday.

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow is scheduled for November 1-2, 2021. Earlier, Peskov mentioned that Putin would not participate at the forum in person.

On Thursday, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council’s permanent members, the president addressed the protection of the environment and land use, which are on the upcoming forum’s agenda.