NATO increasingly resorting to Cold War schemes, says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization follows the logic of the Cold War, which impairs relations with Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Friday.

"It is impossible not to see that NATO is increasingly resorting to Cold War schemes after it has severed all the possibilities of interaction with Russia. For us it is more important today to see what is taking place in the alliance itself rather than the presence or absence of contacts," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

As Grushko pointed out, the alliance has begun to elaborate a new strategic concept, which will regard Russia and China as a single source of threat in addition to the intention to cut overseas military operations and prioritize strengthening the member states’ sustainability, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"The alliance will be evolving in this direction, which will certainly radically impair the nature of relations between Russia and NATO," the deputy foreign minister stressed.