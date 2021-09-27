Kremlin confirms Putin, Lukashenko had many discussions about NATO’s Ukraine expansion

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko have repeatedly discussed the topic of NATO’s potential expansion into Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The issue of the NATO infrastructure’s potential expansion into the Ukrainian territory had been repeatedly mentioned by President Putin," he said when asked about Lukashenko’s relevant remark.

When asked what Moscow and Minsk can do in response to such a move by NATO, Peskov noted that it would be "actions aimed at ensuring security of the two states."

According to the spokesman, Putin told Lukashenko that NATO’s expansion into Ukraine would be regarded as crossing Russia’s red lines.

Earlier on Monday, the Belarusian leader said that the topic of NATO’s expansion was hashed over during his talks with Putin. According to him, the leaders are engaged in consultations about it and agreed that Russia and Belarus need "to take some actions".