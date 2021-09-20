United Russia gets 47.19% of vote with 60% of results processed — CEC

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The United Russia party secured 47.19% of the vote in Russia's parliamentary elections with 60.18% of the results processed, according to the Central Election Commission’s data.

The Communist Party comes in second with 20.88% of the vote, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 7.89%, A Just Russia with 7.54% and New People with 5.77%.

Single-seat constituencies

Candidates of the United Russia party lead in 194 single-seat constituencies out of 225, according to the Central Election Commission’s data, received after processing 61.34% of the results.

Candidates of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) lead in 15 constituencies, of the A Just Russia party - in eight constituencies.

Self-designated candidates are in the lead in three constituencies.

Candidates of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Yabloko, Rodina, Party of Growth and Civic Platform are seen as frontrunners in five constituencies.

A total of 14 political parties participated in the elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) that were held on September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters also cast their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments.