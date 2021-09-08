Russian official, Indian PM discuss possible development of dialogue at highest level

NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev during his working visit to New Delhi, the press service of the Russian Security Council reported.

It was noted that the conversation touched on a wide range of the issues of Russian-Indian cooperation as well as a number of problems on the international agenda. "The possibilities were discussed for the further development of especially privileged strategic partnership of Russia and India including the deepening of political dialogue at the highest and high levels," the statement said.

They also reviewed the possibility of strengthening the interaction of Russia and India in multilateral formats, including the SCO and BRICS, as well as developing bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. "The intent of both countries to bolster coordination in the sphere of strengthening the regional stability, including on the Afghan track, was confirmed," the Security Council added.

The Russian Security Council secretary is in New Delhi on a working visit. He arrived there to hold Russian-Indian consultations on security issues. The situation in Afghanistan is included among the subjects on the agenda of the event.