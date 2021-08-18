Charter flights for evacuation of Russians from Afghanistan are considered — embassy

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Afghanistan is considering measures to arrange for charter flights to evacuate Russians from Afghanistan.

"We are considering measures to arrange for charter flights to meet the needs of Russian citizens. We will try to help everybody," the embassy said.

Asked about a Utair flight that arrived in Kabul from Moscow on Wednesday the embassy said that it was not meant for evacuating Russians.

"Utair’s plane that arrived in Kabul is not meant for evacuating Russian citizens. It was chartered by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. As far as we know, the UNAMA is conducting a routine personnel rotation. The mission’s format has been changed to humanitarian. They need new personnel. They will resume operation in Kunduz, Jelalabad and Kandahar as the situation stabilizes," the embassy said.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15 without encountering any resistance and had the city under control within a matter of hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent bloodshed and soon after left the country. A number of countries are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.