Japanese authorities pander to provocations near Russian embassy in Tokyo — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The provocative actions in front of the Russian embassy in Tokyo are being held under the passive eye of the Japanese authorities. Yet another such action was held on Monday on the anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s entry into war against Japan in 1945, Nikolai Lakhonin, deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry’s information and press department, said on Monday.

"On August 9, a provocative action was organized in front of the Russian embassy in Tokyo on the occasion of the anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s entry into war against Japan. Such actions held under the passive eye of the Japanese authorities expose the unwillingness of official Tokyo and a number of that country’s political and public forces to face the historical truth and learn corresponding lessons from it," he said.

"We are seriously worried over the Japanese side’s continuing attempts to ignore the internationally recognized results of World War II and over its unwillingness to look objectively at the country’s past," he said.

The diplomat recalled that the Soviet Union entered was in the Far East on August 8, 1945 in strict compliance with its commitments to the allies. "This step of the Soviet Union made a decisive contribution to the completion of the bloody waк and was absolutely legitimized in the Instrument of Surrender of Japan dated September 2, 1945 and in the United Nations Charter," he stressed.

Earlier on Monday, ultra-right activists organized a protest rally in front of the Russian embassy in Tokyo timed to the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s entry into war against Japan. The rally involved several dozen people.