Russian parliament speaker arrives in Iran to attend presidential inauguration ceremony

TEHRAN, August 5. /TASS/. Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran to attend the presidential inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported.

According to the media outlet, Volodin is leading a delegation of high-ranking officials.

On July 18, Raisi won Iran’s presidential election, securing about 62% of the vote, with voter turnout at 48.8%.

The presidential inauguration ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm local time (12:30 pm GMT). About 115 officials representing more than 70 countries are expected to attend the ceremony.