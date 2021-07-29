Taliban unlikely to seize power in Afghanistan — Russia’s deputy UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 29. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is for now unlikely to seize power in Afghanistan, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said at a press conference on Thursday.

"We think that it is for the time being a very unlikely scenario and we hope that there will be a process of national dialogue, which will lead to the establishment of a Government of National Accord and we are very eager to contribute to this scenario in different formats, especially in the format of the Extended Troika, which I think will meet very soon in Doha," he emphasized.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in US history. After that, the situation in the country started to deteriorate as the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is mounting offensives in several directions. It claims to have taken control of about 85% of Afghanistan, including regions along the border with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.