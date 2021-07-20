Humanitarian corridor in Aleppo comes under shelling by Turkey-controlled armed units

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. A humanitarian corridor in Syria’s Aleppo came under mortar shelling during clashed between Turkey-controlled armed groups, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, a humanitarian corridor and the Abu Zeidin checkpoint near the city of al-Bab in the Aleppo governorate came under mortar shelling during clashes between conflicting Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups," he said, adding that such incidents create threats to movements of civilian population.

"The Russian reconciliation center calls on commanders of Turkish army units that control Syrian territories to implement their commitments and ensure free and safe movement of people along humanitarian corridors in accordance with the existing agreements," he said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.