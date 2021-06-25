Kremlin regrets if Kiev decided to cut itself off from Donbass de jure — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Kiev has in all practicality severed its ties with Donbass, and it would be sad if the Ukrainian authorities decided to formalize that process legally, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday commenting on remarks by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about a possible referendum on a "wall" with Donbass.

"It is difficult to comment on such statements by the Ukrainian head of state," he said.

Peskov noted that "all ties [between Kiev and Donbass] have de facto been severed, and these regions have been torn away by the Ukrainian state". "If the issue at hand is formalizing this situation de jure, we can only express our regret," he stressed.

"If there are any other plans, then explanations will probably follow," the Kremlin spokesman added.