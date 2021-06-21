Explosion for testing US aircraft carrier contradicts climate doctrine — Zakharova

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said the US Navy's decision to explode an underwater bomb in the Atlantic for testing the aircraft carrier The USS Gerald Ford runs counter to the climate doctrine.

"The US Navy decided to test the strength of the newest aircraft carrier The USS Gerald Ford and exploded a huge underwater bomb near it in the Atlantic. The explosion was registered as a magnitude four earthquake near Florida," Zakharova said in her Telegram-channel. "Does it fit in with the US climate doctrine?"

In his connection, she recalled President Joe Biden's statement about the need for ensuring a more stable future and making decisions over the next decade to overcome the climate crisis that endangers the whole of humanity.