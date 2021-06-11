Kyrgyzstan’s intelligence agencies eyeing cooperation with Kaspersky Lab

BISHKEK, June 11. /TASS/. Representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security and Kaspersky Lab are exploring the possibility of cooperation in cybersecurity, the press center of the State Committee for National Security announced on Friday.

"Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and Director of the Coordination Center for Cybersecurity Zhanibek Zhorobaev has met with the head of Kaspersky Lab for Central Asia Valery Zubanov. Following the meeting, to ensure coordination and raise the effectiveness of measures to counter cybercrime, the parties are exploring the possibility of signing a framework document on cooperation between the State Committee for National Security and Kaspersky Lab. Under the agreement, it is planned to step up cooperation on the response to computer incidents," the report said.

According to the press center, Zhorobaev and Zubanov also discussed "priority areas of cooperation" in countering cybercrime and "increasing the capacity" of the Coordination Center for Cybersecurity of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security.

"The participants in the meeting noted that cybercrimes were mostly transnational. Due to this, cooperation at the international level is a necessary precondition for successful work in this area," the press center stressed.