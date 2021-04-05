Putin congratulates Vietnam’s president upon taking office

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Vietnam’s President Nguyen Xuan Phuk upon his election to the post of the head of state and voiced the certainty about further development of bilateral strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres. Putin’s message was uploaded to the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"The results of the voting in the National Assembly are evidence of the large authority that you earned over the years of service in high government posts," Putin said in his message. "The relations between our countries rest upon long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual respect. I am certain that our joint efforts will ensure further development of bilateral strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres."