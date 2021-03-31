Talks between Putin, Merkel, Macron weren’t aimed at replacing Minsk platform — Kremlin

"I would like to reiterate that the goal was not to replace the Minsk platform," he pointed out. According to Peskov, "the range of issues on the agenda was much wider than just Ukraine." "However, they discussed Ukraine in enough detail," he added.

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Tuesday’s video conference meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel was not aimed at replacing the Minsk platform, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that apart from the situation in Ukraine, the three leaders had also discussed a wide range of other issues.

According to Peskov, the Russian president did not draw any "red lines" in connection with the situation in southeastern Ukraine but emphasized the need to make Kiev abandon provocations. "There was no need to draw any lines, both Chancellor Markel and President Macron are long aware of the red lines. On the whole, the conversation was about the lack of alternatives to the Minsk Agreements, and the crisis situation that has emerged because the agreements were not implemented," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"The point was that both parties [to the conflict] should show responsibility. However, in this regard, Putin emphasized the need to use influence on Kiev to make it abandon plans to stage provocations that could lead to serious consequences," he pointed out.

According to the Kremlin press service, the Russian president stated that Moscow was ready to resume interaction with the European Union provided that the EU showed willingness to do the same. In addition, the parties discussed prospects for the approval of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the EU, as well as the possibility of vaccine supplies and vaccine production in Europe. The three leaders also touched upon humanitarian aid supplies to Syria, the Libyan crisis and the need to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program. Besides, Putin clarified the situation around blogger Alexey Navalny.