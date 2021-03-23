NATO statements on Russian threat seek to justify alliance’s existence — lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. NATO statement regarding Russian threat and aggression are aimed at justifying the alliance’s existence, while Russia advocates the creation of a 21st century peaceful architecture, State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee head Leonid Slutsky told journalists Tuesday.

"NATO statements on threat and aggression from Russia are yet another mantra to justify the alliance’s existence. Meanwhile, assurances of purely defensive nature of NATO’s activity are a blatant lie," the lawmaker said.

"Whom were the NATO member states ‘defending’ against in former Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, and partially in Syria? From regimes, undesirable for the collective West?" he wondered.

Slutsky underscored that Russia ‘threatens no one.’

"We continue to advocate the creation of a 21st century peaceful architecture and the supremacy of international law, not some ‘rule-based world order’," he said.

He speculated that "this might be the mentioned threat for Brussels and Washington, who keep dreaming of global dominance."

According to the statement by NATO member states’ Foreign Minister, published Tuesday, "Russia’s aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security."

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a persistent threat to us all," the statement reads.