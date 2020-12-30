Russia set to work out new ‘security equation’ with US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to work out a new ‘security equation’ in talks with Washington, which will take into account all strategic stability factors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

"When the global situation continues to deteriorate, we want Russia and the US, [as countries] bearing special responsibility for maintaining international security, to sit down at the negotiating table to come up with a new ‘security equation’ that will take into account all strategic stability factors and modern military technologies," he underscored.

Lavrov underlined that Russia is waiting for the next US administration to determine its approach to the future of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) and the arms control negotiations in general.

"New START remains the last international law instrument to mutually limit the nuclear missile potential of the two largest nuclear powers and make activities in this sphere predictable and verifiable," the minister highlighted. "I remind you that it expires in February next year. We have repeatedly expressed readiness to extend this treaty without any preconditions, leaving it as is, by up to five years. It would make it possible to maintain the current level of transparency in the strategic ties with the United States."